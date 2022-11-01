Fired Auburn coach Bryan Harsin ‘incredibly disappointed’

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin released a statement a day after getting fired amid his second season expressing his disappointment. But he praised the team for staying together despite what he called “considerable challenges and outside noise.” Auburn fired Harsin after a tenure in which he went 9-12, struggled against Power Five competition and faced a university probe into his program after his debut season. Running backs coach Carnell Williams is serving as interim coach. New athletic director John Cohen is tasked with replacing Harsin.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.