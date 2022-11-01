AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago White Sox have hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the hiring. ESPN first reported the move. The 52-year-old Grifol will try to lift a team coming off a disappointing season. The White Sox finished second in the AL Central at 81-81 and missed the playoffs after running away with the division in 2021. Grifol spent the past 10 seasons in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City under former managers Ned Yost and Mike Matheny. He was part of teams that captured back-to-back pennants and won the World Series in 2015.

