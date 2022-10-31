Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin, who won 9 of 21 games

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has fired coach Bryan Harsin after less than two full seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference. Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract, which adds up to more than $15 million. Half of that must be paid within 30 days. Harsin was hired away from Boise State in December 2020 and Auburn gave him a 6-year, $31.5 million deal. He never came close to replicating his past success.

