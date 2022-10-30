Max Verstappen sets F1 season wins record with 14th victory

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Max Verstappen set the Formula One record for wins in a season Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix, where he scored his 14th win to break the record shared with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. Schumacher set the record in 2004, Vettel tied it in 2013 and Verstappen was tied with the Germans for all of one week following his victory last week at Circuit of the Americas. Paired with wins at Miami, Montreal and now Mexico City, Verstappen swept the North American portion of this year’s F1 schedule. Lewis Hamilton finished second and Mexican driver Sergio Perez was third at his home grand prix.

