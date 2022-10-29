Kraken hand Penguins 4th straight loss with 3-1 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored midway through the second period after Seattle had two goals disallowed by challenges, Morgan Geekie scored late in the second and the Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-1 for the Penguins’ fourth straight loss. Eberle’s goal at 11:20 of the second pulled Seattle even at 1-1 and Geekie’s goal with 1:27 left in the period gave the Kraken the lead for good. Jaden Schwartz added an empty net goal for Seattle, his fifth of the season. Martin Jones stopped 32 shots. Jake Guentzel scored on a breakaway midway through the second period and Casey DeSmith had 27 saves, but Pittsburgh’s road trip concluded with a thud.

