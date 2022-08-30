Quantrill, Guardians toss 1-hitter, beat Orioles 5-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill combined with three relievers for a one-hitter, rookie center fielder Will Benson made a pair of terrific leaping catches at the wall and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1. Ramón Urias singled in the second inning off Quantrill for the Orioles’ only hit. Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer and Steven Kwan had a two-run double for Cleveland. Quantrill worked six innings and extended his career-best winning streak to seven. He is 12-0 in 39 career games at Progressive Field and has gone 31 straight home starts without a loss, the second-longest streak in MLB history behind Kenny Rogers’ 38 from 1997-2000. Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and closer Emmanuel Clase completed the gem with one inning apiece.

