Jansen homers, drives in winner in 11th as Jays beat Cubs

TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and singled home the winning run in the 11th as the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a four-run deficit to defeat the Chicago Cubs 5-4. Jansen connected off Erich Uelmen for his 11th homer, then won it with a base hit to left field against Mark Leiter Jr. that scored Matt Chapman from second base and ended Toronto’s three-game skid. Toronto tied it 4-all in the eighth when Cavan Biggio hit a two-out double off Manuel Rodríguez and scored on Chapman’s single. The Cubs put runners at second and third with two outs in the 11th but Yimi Garcia struck out P.J. Higgins.

