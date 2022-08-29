Jaguars trade WR Shenault to Panthers for 2023 draft pick
By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Receiver Laviska Shenault, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is getting a fresh start in Carolina. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Shenault to the Panthers for an undisclosed draft pick in 2023. It’s the second trade in a year between the teams involving early round picks. Jacksonville sent troubled cornerback C.J. Henderson to Carolina last September for tight end Dan Arnold and a fifth-round pick in 2022. Henderson was the ninth overall selection in 2020. So now Jacksonville has dumped two of its top three draft choices from that year on Carolina.