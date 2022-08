NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett has agreed to a contract extension with the New York Knicks, agent Bill Duffy said Monday night. ESPN first reported the agreement, saying the four-year deal could be worth up to $120 million. Barrett is entering his fourth season with the Knicks and has seen his scoring numbers climb in each of the last two years. He averaged 14.3 points as a rookie, then 17.6 points in 2020-21 and 20.0 points this past season.

