Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams have been given a wild-card entry for women’s doubles at the U.S. Open. This marks their first tournament as a team in more than four years. Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be. Serena turns 41 next month. Venus turned 42 in June. They have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together. That includes two championships at Flushing Meadows, in 1999 and 2009.

