Trio of homers in first 3 innings help Rangers beat Tigers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Mark Mathias homered in the first three innings, and the Texas Rangers hung on to beat the Detroit Tigers 7-6. Lowe hit a 447-foot solo shot to center field in the first inning that cleared the batter’s eye for his career-high 21st home run of the season. Duran launched a three-run homer to left in the second. Mathias added a two-run, opposite-field drive into the Texas bullpen in right-center in the third during his first career three-hit game. Riley Greene went 3 for 5 for the Tigers with four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the ninth. Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 22 games for Texas, matching Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the longest in the American League this season.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.