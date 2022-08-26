Mannarino, Djere advance to Winston-Salem Open final

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Mannarino became the fifth Frenchman to reach the Winston Salem Open final. On Saturday, he hopes to become the first to win the tournament. Mannarino dominated second-seeded Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-0, 6-4 on Friday. and will meet unseeded Laslo Djere of Serbia in the final. Djere beat Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5). Mannarino has lost his serve once in the last four matches after losing it twice in his opening round when he saved four match points. He defeated four straight seeded players to reach the final.

