Ichiro’s honor by Mariners seems a precursor to Cooperstown

SEATTLE (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki may finally take a day off from his pregame routine of throwing, running, fielding during batting practice when he becomes the latest inductee into the Seattle Mariners’ Hall of Fame. Being the center of attention and tasked with giving a speech has been weighing heavier on the 48-year-old as the induction day has drawn closer. Suzuki spent the first 11 seasons of his major league career with the Mariners before getting traded to the New York Yankees midway through the 2012 season. Suzuki retired in 2019 with 3,089 hits in the majors and another 1,278 during his nine seasons in Japan and seems a lock for Cooperstown when he becomes eligible in 2025.

