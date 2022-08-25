Morningside QB Dolincheck tops list of small college stars

Morningside College quarterback Joe Dolincheck is the centerpiece of the most powerful small-college offense in the nation. Dolincheck is 38-1 with two NAIA championships in three years as the starter for the school in Sioux City, Iowa. Among other top small college players are defensive end Michael Nobile of Delaware Valley State in Pennsylvania; defensive tackle Michael Wozniak of Saint John’s in Minnesota; running back Marques Burgess of Keiser University in Florida; receiver Wayne Ruby of Mount Union in Ohio; and linebacker DJ White of Georgetown College in Kentucky.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.