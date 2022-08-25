Mannarino, Djere reach Winston-Salem semifinals

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — France’s Adrian Mannarino beat fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy of the United States 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Thursday to reach the Winston-Salem Open semifinals. The unseeded Mannarino beat his third straight seeded opponent to set up a match against second-seeded Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands. Van de Zandschulp won two tiebreakers and had 15 aces, beating 10th-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France 7-6 (6), 7-6 (1). Serbia’s Laslo Djere also advanced to the semifinals, beating Richard Gasquet of France 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6). He’ll face another unseeded player in Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler, who knocked off No. 13 seed Jack Draper of Britain 6-4, 6-4 in the final match of the night.

