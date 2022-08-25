Jags QB Lawrence feeling ‘really comfortable’ in 2nd season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons are expected to highlight the competitions for the final roster spots in Saturday’s final preseason game for both teams. That means Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, like most starters, is expected to be an observer. The Jaguars and Falcons had two joint practices at the Falcons’ facility this week. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says most starters won’t play on Saturday. Falcons coach Arthur Smith hasn’t revealed plans for his starters. There likely will be extended playing time for rookie backup quarterback Desmond Ridder. Veteran Marcus Mariota is set to open the season as the starter.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.