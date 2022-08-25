Injured Kurt Busch to miss start of NASCAR playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss the start of NASCAR’s playoffs with concussion-like symptoms that have sidelined him six weeks. The decision means two spots in the 16-driver playoff field will be open Saturday night in the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Busch has been out since he crashed in qualifying July 23 at Pocono. 23XI Racing withdrew its medical waiver holding his spot in the playoffs. That gives some breathing room to fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr., who was battling Ryan Blaney for the final spot in the playoff field.

