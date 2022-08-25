Former Browns center, NFLPA president JC Tretter retires

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announced his retirement after eight seasons in the NFL. Tretter will continue to serve as president of the NFL Players Association. He only missed one game for Cleveland over the past five seasons despite battling injuries. He says on Twitter that he’s decided “to stop playing when I wanted to — on my own terms.” While he’ll no longer be on the field, Tretter will stay close to the game as union president. Tretter was instrumental in setting up team COVID-19 protocols during the 2020 season. The Browns released the 31-year-old Tretter in March in a salary-cap move.

