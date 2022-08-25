Dele Alli leaves Everton, moves to Turkey to revive career

LONDON (AP) — Dele Alli is leaving the Premier League in the latest attempt to revive his career. The former England midfielder, who was once one of English soccer’s brightest prospects, left Everton to join Turkish club Besiktas on a season-long loan. The 26-year-old failed to make an impact at Goodison Park following his free transfer from Tottenham in January. He had fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and dropped out of the reckoning for the national team, for whom he has made 37 appearances. Alli played 11 times for Everton last season as the team narrowly avoided relegation. He has appeared twice as a substitute this season.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.