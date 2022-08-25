Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 2:25 PM

Cardinals’ Goldschmidt has 2 HR, 5 RBIs in 8-3 win over Cubs

MGN/KYMA.com

By MARK GONZALES
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt slugged his 32nd and 33rd homers to highlight a five-RBI performance, Corey Dickerson set a franchise record for consecutive hits and the St. Louis Cardinals rolled to an 8-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. Goldschmidt, Dickerson and Tommy Edman collected three hits apiece as the NL Central-leading Cardinals won for the 10th time in their last 12 games. The Cubs lost for the fourth time in six games. The Cardinals collected 16 hits.

Article Topic Follows: AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content