Barcelona gets tough Champs League group with Bayern, Inter

ISTANBUL (AP) — Barcelona faces another tough Champions League group after being drawn with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan as it tries to avoid a second straight group-stage exit since losing Lionel Messi. Bayern beat Barcelona home and away last season when the Spanish giant failed to reach the knockout stage. Still, Barcelona has since recruited former Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski. Real Madrid will start defending its title in a group with Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic. Manchester City’s star signing Erling Haaland will face his old club Borussia Dortmund. That group also includes Sevilla and Copenhagen.

