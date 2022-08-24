Sun beat Wings 73-58 to reach WNBA semifinals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 13 points and eight rebounds, and the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun eased past the short-handed Dallas Wings 73-58 to advance to the semifinals. Connecticut earned its first winner-take-all victory since Sept. 29, 2004, and got past the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs for the sixth straight season. The Sun play at the defending champion Chicago Sky on Sunday in a best-of-five series. The Sun broke it open in the third quarter, using a 15-6 run to build a 49-40 lead. The Wings only made four field goals in the third quarter and Connecticut started the fourth on an 8-0 run for a 65-46 lead. Connecticut held Dallas to 24 second-half points and a season-low point total.

