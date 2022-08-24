Springer 3 hits, RBI double in 10th as Blue Jays top Red Sox
By MAUREEN MULLEN
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — George Springer got three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. and lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Red Sox 3-2. Bradley started the 10th on second, the only time on base in the game for the former Boston outfielder. He signed with Toronto on Aug. 9, five days after being released by the Red Sox. Jordan Romano worked a scoreless 10th inning, issuing an intentional walk to Rafael Devers before getting his 27th save.