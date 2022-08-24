Packers seek 4th straight division title, longer playoff run

Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension in the offseason and is back to lead the Green Bay Packers as they seek their fourth straight NFC North title and their first Super Bowl berth since their 2010 championship season. Rodgers has earned MVP honors each of the past two seasons, but no longer has Davante Adams as his favorite playmaker. The Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers also face uncertainty in the offensive line as David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins recover from knee injuries.

By The Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.