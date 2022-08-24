Oneil Cruz has hardest-hit ball recorded by MLB: 122.4 mph

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz has recorded the hardest-hit ball in the seven years that Major League Baseball has measured exit velocity. Cruz lashed a single that came off the bat at 122.4 mph in a 14-2 loss to Atlanta. New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton had the previous record, twice hitting balls at 122.2 mph. MLB began recording exit velocity during the 2015 season. The 23-year-old Cruz is expected to be a key part of the Pirates’ rebuild. He’s a 6-foot-6 shortstop who also recorded the hardest-thrown assist by an infielder at 97.8 mph earlier this year.

