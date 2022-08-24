Skip to Content
Lions may have double digits in losses for 5th year in a row

By The Associated Press

The Detroit Lions seem destined for another rough season. If the defense struggles, it will likely lead to at least 10 losses for the fifth straight year, and second in a row under coach Dan Campbell. Rookie defensive end Aiden Hutchinson appears to be a player to build around, but there isn’t much help behind him right now. The Lions should be able to move the ball and score behind a strong offensive line in Jared Goff’s second season with the team. The veteran quarterback is surrounded by an improved group of receivers, a solid duo of running backs and standout tight end T.J. Hockenson.

