Cousins, new Vikings coaches lean on existing offensive core

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins is on his fifth different play-caller in five years with the Minnesota Vikings. The quarterback with a 59-59-2 career record ought to be in his most favorable situation yet as he begins his 11th NFL season. New head coach Kevin O’Connell has brought the perspective of a former quarterback and an offense that the Los Angeles Rams used to win the last Super Bowl. Cousins also has the same trio of skill-position stars by his side in Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook. The Vikings open against rival Green Bay on Sept. 11.

