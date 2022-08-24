Britton pitches in minors in return from Tommy John surgery

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton returned to the mound after an 11-month absence, facing two batters for the Class A Tampa Tarpons in his first appearance since Tommy John surgery. The 34-year-old left-hander started the game against the Clearwater Threshers. He retired Cade Fergus on a grounder to the pitcher and threw a called third strike past Matt Alifano. An All-Star with Baltimore in 2015 and ’16, Britton made his last big league appearance on Aug. 19 last year at Minnesota. Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated on Sept. 8.

