West Ham signs Italy left back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Italy defender Emerson Palmieri joined West Ham from Chelsea for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($17.75 million). The 28-year-old Emerson spent 4 1/2 years at Chelsea but was never a regular and was on loan at French club Lyon last season. He was born in Brazil and moved in 2014 to Italy where he was eventually granted citizenship. He played in the Azzurri’s win over England in the final of the European Championship last year. Emerson has signed a four-year contract with West Ham with a one-year option and is the club’s seventh signing of the transfer window.

