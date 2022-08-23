Ray takes no-hit try into 7th, Mariners beat Nationals

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray took a no-hit try into the seventh inning, Mitch Haniger and Eugenio Suárez both hit two-run homers and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Washington Nationals 4-2. Ray, last year’s AL Cy Young winner with Toronto, had issued just a pair of walks through six before surrendering a leadoff home run by rookie Joey Meneses in the seventh. Erick Fedde made his first start since July 24 after recovering from shoulder inflammation and coming off the injured list. The Nationals haven’t had a starting pitcher credited with a win in 40 games, the longest drought in major league history.

