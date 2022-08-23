Eric Bieniemy still waits for head job, helps others advance
By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
Eric Bieniemy is still waiting to land a head coaching job after interviewing with 14 teams over the past four years. He’s not pouting but he’s not giving up, either. Bieniemy has assembled an impressive resume as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid. The Chiefs scored the third-most points in NFL history in his first year at the helm in 2018. Patrick Mahomes was NFL MVP that season. They won the Super Bowl the following year. Yet, Bieniemy has been passed over for coaches who’ve accomplished far less. Still, he has a bright outlook.