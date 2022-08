Yanks’ Cashman backs Boone to turn `slings’ into ‘bouquets’

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman responded to his team’s funk with some flowery language and belief in manager Aaron Boone, the coaches and players. Their AL East lead stood at eight games, down from 15 1/2 games in early July, going into Monday night’s start of the two-game Subway Series against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner were booed during Sunday’s ceremony to retire Paul O’Neill’s No. 21. Cashman held a news conference, endorsing the team’s coaching staff and Boone, the fifth-year manager. Cashman says: “You get the bouquets come your way when things are flying high and you get the slings and arrows when things aren’t going well.”

