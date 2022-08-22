Roma supports injured Wijnaldum in 1-0 win over Cremonese

MILAN (AP) — Roma sent messages of support to injured teammate Georginio Wijnaldum before and during a narrow 1-0 victory over newly promoted Cremonese. The Roma players wore shirts bearing the words “Forza Gini” or “Stay strong Gini” as they warmed up for the match and Chris Smalling also held up a Roma jersey with Wijnaldum’s name and number after scoring the only goal of the match. Wijnaldum fractured his tibia during a training session. It was a second victory of the season for Roma. Juventus will also be looking to make it two wins out of two when it visits Sampdoria later Monday.

