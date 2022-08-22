QB Mayfield starting for Panthers in Week 1 against Browns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield will start the Carolina Panthers’ Sept. 11 regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Panthers coach Matt Rhule made the announcement on the team’s website Monday. Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the job. Both quarterbacks are expected to play Friday night in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

