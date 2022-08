PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. The NL MVP hasn’t played since breaking his left thumb on June 25. Harper is expected to play for Lehigh Valley through Saturday. He then could rejoin the Phillies on Monday for their series opener at Arizona. The Phillies are 28-20 without Harper. He is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games.

