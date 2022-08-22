Buxton early exit, Twins fall; Garcia HR, Texas takes 3 of 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twins All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton exited early with tightness in his right hip and the Texas Rangers beat Minnesota 2-1. Buxton left in the seventh inning. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said “it could be more than a day-to-day issue. Buxton has often been hurt in the past. Adolis García homered and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 19 games and Corey Seager singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning. After leading the AL Central for much of the season, the Twins have gone 9-10 in August and now trail Cleveland by two games. Texas took three of four in the series. The Rangers are 5-3 since replacing Chris Woodward with interim manager Tony Beasley last week. The Twins turned their second triple play of the season.

