Malukas dazzles racing through field and against Penskes

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — David Malukas put on a show Saturday night in IndyCar’s final oval race of the season. He weaved his way through the traffic on the final run and found himself challenging Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin. Malukas was able to get past McLaughlin but ran out of time to catch race winner Newgarden. The youngest driver in the field at 20, Malukas put up a breakthrough run for a rookie for tiny Dale Coyne Racing.

