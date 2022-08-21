Kids Again: Red Sox, Orioles cardboard race Little Leaguers

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles spent most of Sunday meeting kids from around the globe playing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Players from both teams signed autographs, snapped pictures and a few brave ones raced on cardboard slides down the outfield hill outside the Little League World Series stadium. The Red Sox and Orioles played the Major League Baseball Little League Classic on Sunday night at 2,366-seat Historic Bowman Field. Next year, the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies will play in the event.

