Bennett holds on and beats Carr to capture US Amateur

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett won the U.S. Amateur on Sunday, building a 5-up lead over Ben Carr and holding on for a 1-up victory at Ridgewood Country Club. Bennett is No. 3 in the world amateur ranking and had to get past three straight players ranked in the top 10 to reach the championship match. Bennett was 3 up after the first 18 holes and won two more holes early in the afternoon to seize control. Needing to win the 18th to extend the match, Carr missed the fairway to the right and came up short. He chipped to 8 feet. Bennett was on the green and had two putts from 12 feet to win. He lagged it within inches.

