Backup QBs Dobbs, Minshew shine, Eagles edge Browns 21-20

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs ran for a touchdown and looked good directing Cleveland’s backups during a 21-20 loss to Philadelphia Eagles in an exhibition watched by both team’s starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and had his second strong performance of the preseason. The Browns are hoping he can back up Jacoby Brissett while Watson serves his 11-game suspension. Eagles’ second-string QB Gardner Minshew led Philadelphia’s offense on two long touchdown drives in the first half. Minshew finished 14 of 17 for 142 yards. Eagles QB Reid Sinnett threw a 55-yard TD pass to rookie Devon Allen.

