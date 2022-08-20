Olson’s check-swing double in 11th helps Braves top Astros
By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud run-scoring single in the 11th capped Atlanta’s second comeback in extra innings, and the Braves beat the Houston Astros 5-4. A pair of solo homers in the fifth provided the only scoring until extras. Jeremy Peña went deep for the Astros in the top half of the inning, but rookie Vaughn Grissom answered for the Braves in the bottom half with his third homer since coming up from the minors less than two weeks ago. Both starters turned in good efforts. Houston’s Cristian Javier and Atlanta’s Spencer Strider each pitched six strong innings.