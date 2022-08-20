Newgarden rockets into title contention with 5th IndyCar win

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Josef Newgarden won his fifth race of the season and tightened the IndyCar title race with his Saturday night victory at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis. The two-time IndyCar champion climbed to second in the standings and trails Team Penske teammate Will Power by three points with two races remaining. It was Newgarden’s third consecutive win on the short oval and fourth of his career. David Malukas finished a career-best second as the rookie passed Scott McLaughlin on the final lap and had Newgarden within reach before the checkered flag.

