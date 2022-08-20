Kyle Larson lucks out, wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson held off AJ Allmendinger to win the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen. Larson was riding in third behind leader Ty Gibbs and William Byron when the two leaders made contact in the tricky bus stop with under five laps to go and spun off to the side, leaving a clear path for Larson to zip through. Allmendinger could never get close enough to mount a serious challenge over the final laps. Gibbs and Byron dominated the race until that point and Byron slammed the No. 54 of Gibbs after the altercation. It was Larson’s first road course win in the series. Sammy Smith finished third.

