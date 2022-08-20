Fragapane scores to lead Minnesota United past Austin 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane’s game-winning goal led Minnesota United to a 2-1 win over Austin. United improved to 12-9-5 with the victory and Austin dropped to 14-6-6.

