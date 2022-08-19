Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to 4-0 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Gausman tossed seven sharp innings and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to shut out the New York Yankees, beating the AL East leaders 4-0. The Yankees were held to four singles and didn’t get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games. They have been blanked three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13 games. Aaron Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in the first 107 games. Teoscar Hernandez to help the Blue Jays move within eight games of the Yankees, the closest they’ve been to first place since June 13.

