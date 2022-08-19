Stanton to start rehab stint, could rejoin Yankees next week

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is expected to begin a rehab assignment Saturday and could rejoin the AL East leaders in the middle of next week as their designated hitter. Stanton hasn’t played since July 23 due to left Achilles tendinitis. He worked out again at Yankee Stadium prior to Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was then slated to head to Bowie, Maryland, to serve as the DH in rehab games for Double-A Somerset on Saturday and Sunday. Stanton will return to Yankee Stadium Tuesday to hit against Luis Severino, who’s been out with a right lat strain, in a live batting practice session. Boone said Stanton could be activated immediately thereafter and eased back into action as the designated hitter.

