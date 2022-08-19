Morel, Wisdom homer, Cubs top Brewers for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Christopher Morel and Patrick Wisdom each hit two-run homers and the Chicago Cubs topped the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 for their fourth straight win. Morel’s drive down the left-field line in the sixth inning put the Cubs ahead for good in a seesaw game on a warm day with the wind blowing out at Wrigley Field. Nick Madrigal had three hits and scored twice for Chicago. Milwaukee’s Andrew McCutchen connected for his third homer in two days and Hunter Renfroe launched a majestic two-run drive off the video board in left. Rowdy Tellez added a solo shot for the Brewers, who entered three games behind first-place St. Louis in the NL Central and one game out of the final NL wild-card spot.

