South Carolina baseball adds former Clemson coach to staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson coach Monte Lee will once more find out what it’s like in the other dugout of state’s biggest baseball rivalry after his hiring as a South Carolina assistant. Lee was fired by Clemson after seven seasons in charge. He was hired Thursday to be Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. Lee served on the South Carolina staff under Ray Tanner from 2003 through 2008 before he began his head coaching career, first at College of Charleston before moving to Clemson. Lee and the Tigers missed the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons, leading the school to make a change

