Single lawsuit last remaining legal issue for Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON (AP) — The only remaining legal issue still pending for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is one unsettled lawsuit now that he and the NFL have agreed on an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine as part of a settlement related to sexual misconduct allegations. But David Ring, a California-based attorney not connected to the lawsuits against Watson, says the quarterback will still be dealing with the court of public opinion and reaction from fans. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 24 women who had sued Watson, was upset by Thursday’s settlement.

