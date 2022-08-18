Malone out to early lead at US Gymnastics Championships

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defending champion Brody Malone sprinted to the lead at the U.S. Championships, posting an all-around score of 88.942 in the last major tuneup before this fall’s world championships. Malone posted the highest score on the high bar — an event he won a bronze medal on at the 2021 world championships — and looked at ease in his role as the new standard-bearer for the men’s program following three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak’s retirement following the 2020 Olympics. Asher Hong, an 18-year-old competing at nationals as a senior for the first time, is in second after posting an 85.480 followed by Donnell Whittenburg at 84.774.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.